New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday sent in their best wishes to the Indian Olympic contingent for the upcoming Tokyo Games, the world's biggest sporting extravaganza, which is all set to kick-off on Friday.

Congratulating the Indian athletes, AIFF President Praful Patel, on behalf of the footballing fraternity, said he is confident that the "Tricolour will fly high at the grand stage."

In his message, he said: "On behalf of the All India Football Federation and the entire Indian football family, I would like to extend our best wishes to the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics. We are sure that the hard work and efforts put in by them, especially during these challenging times, will bear fruit as we move forward together. Best of luck! Go for glory!"

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das wished the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Games. In his message, the General Secretary stated: "The Olympic Games are the pinnacle of sporting excellence. Years of continuous dedication and perseverance have gone into this journey and we are all looking forward to seeing our athletes shine on the global stage. Sending Indian football's best wishes to the Indian Olympic contingent as they stand on the cusp of making history. The sky's the limit for you!"

India is sending their largest-ever team with Indian athletes set to compete across a whopping 18 different sporting disciplines. The contingent consists of a number of seasoned campaigners coupled with many first-time Olympians as well, all of whom will be determined to make a mark at the Games. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)