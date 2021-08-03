Tokyo [Japan], August 3 (ANI): India's hopes to play in an Olympic Final was dashed on day eleven of the ongoing Tokyo Games as a formidable Belgium squad came back from a 1-2 deficit to beat the Manpreet Singh-led side 5-2 on Tuesday.

It was a hat-trick by Alexander Hendrickx (19', 49', 53'), and goals by Loick Luyaert (2') and John-John Dohmen (60') that helped Belgium book a place in the final.

For India, Harmanpreet Singh (7') and Mandeep Singh (9') scored the two goals. India's hunt for a medal, however, will continue when they play the Bronze medal play-off match on Thursday.

The day started with Javelin thrower Annu Rani failing to qualify for the women's final after an underwhelming show.

In her first attempt, Rani registered a throw of 50.35m. After the first attempt, Rani was placed at the ninth spot.

In the second attempt, the 28-year-old registered a throw of 53.19m and by the time everyone was done with their second attempt, Rani slipped to the 14th spot.

Annu registered a throw of 54.04m in her third and final throw and she was placed at the 14th spot when the Qualification Group A ended.

Grappler Sonam Malik also bowed out of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after losing to Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the women's freestyle 62kg event.

In the afternoon, shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor finished 13th at the end of his three attempts in the qualifications of the men's Shot Put (Group A) of the Tokyo Olympics.

Tajinder started with a throw of 19.99m but had two disqualifications in the next two attempts to see his hopes of qualifying for the finals dashed as India ended the day without a win on Tuesday. (ANI)

