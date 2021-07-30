Tokyo [Japan], July 30 (ANI): Golfer Anirban Lahiri will kick start day eight of the Tokyo Olympics for India but all eyes will be on star shuttler PV Sindhu, who will play an all-important semi-finals match on Saturday.

Sindhu on Friday stormed into the semi-finals of the women's singles event after defeating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in two straight sets.

Star boxer Amit Panghal will make his Olympics debut when he competes in the round of 16 in the men's 52kg category.

In the morning, Seema Punia and Kamalpreet Kaur will lock horns in women's discus throw qualification, archer Atanu Das will compete in men's individual 1/8 eliminations.

Day eight of the Tokyo 2020, will also see former World Champion Tejaswini Sawant's Olympic debut, with the seasoned shooter accompanying yet another Olympic debutant Anjum Moudgil, in the Women's 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) qualification round.

Anjum had officially debuted during the Mixed Team Rifle competition. It's a 38-strong field in the Women's 3P with some of the best exponents of the most grueling of Rifle/Pistol events in the fray.

Sailors KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar will also be in action. Boxer Pooja Rani will compete in her quart-finals match. Sreeshankar Murali will compete in India's last event of the day when he takes the field for the long jump qualification round. (ANI)

