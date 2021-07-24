New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and Union Home Minister Amit Shah applauded weightlifter Mirabai Chanu after she won a silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Mirabai Chanu opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum and Sports Minister Thakur spoke to her.

"I spoke to Mira and congratulated her. Her incredible spirit has inspired the whole nation!" Anurag tweeted.

Amit Shah said every Indian is relishing the "historic accomplishment" of Mirabai Chanu.

"What a proud moment. Every Indian is rejoicing this historic accomplishment of @mirabai_chanu at the #OlympicGames. Let us #Cheer4India," Amit Shah tweeted.

Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition. China's Zhihui Hou bagged gold with a total of 210kg and created a new Olympic Record while Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah grabbed bronze with a total of 194kg.

With this monumental silver medal, Chanu has become the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time.

After winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Saturday said this is a dream come true and also thanked the entire country for praying for her victory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)