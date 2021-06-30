By Ashwin Goutham

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30 (ANI): Aditi Ashok, who on Tuesday became the first female Indian golfer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics, has said she was always confident of qualifying for the showpiece event starting from July 23. She has qualified in 45th place and will now play in her second Olympics.

Speaking to ANI, Aditi said, "Thanks for your best wishes. it's been a great journey so far. It's always a dream of an athlete to represent the country at the Olympics, which is a magnum opus of all sporting events in the world. I am honoured to represent my country for the second time at the Olympic Games."

Aditi who has already represented India at Rio 2016 Olympics in Brazil will become the first woman Indian golfer to take part in two Olympic games.

"I became the first woman Indian golfer to take part in Olympics at Rio in 2016. So this time, I would say I am the first woman Indian golfer to take part in two Olympic games. I was sure and confident that I would make it to Olympic women's golf roster. But I'm still excited to have this opportunity to do my best on the world's biggest stage and looking forward to the experience and a good performance, " she added.

Aditi was not able to practice at all in India because of lockdown in Bangalore from last week of April to early June but currently, the seasoned golfer is in the USA and is preparing as much as possible for Tokyo 2020.

"I am looking forward to be part of the biggest sporting event in the world. The challenges this time are Covid travel restrictions and lockdowns. I could not practice at all in India because of lockdown in Bangalore from last week of April to early June. Now I am in the USA playing tournaments and practicing as much as possible before I head to Tokyo."

On being asked who she think will be her toughest competitor, the 23-year-old replied, "The whole field is talented and capable of winning due to the nature of the sport. I am confident and feel like the next few events will give me enough preparation for Tokyo." (ANI)

