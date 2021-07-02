New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): World Champion and 2016 Olympic Games Silver medallist PV Sindhu's quest to be in the best physical shape when taking the court each time in Tokyo 2020 received a shot in the arm when her request to buy advanced recovery equipment was approved by the Government on Friday.

"I am happy that it did not take even a day for the Sports Authority of India to approve my request for the recovery system. The clearance was really quick, and I will be able to place an order and procure it in time to take it with me to the Olympic Games," Sindhu said upon receiving the Administrative Sanction to procure the Game Ready recovery system on Friday.

The system circulates ice water and delivers intermittent compression through specific wraps for an athlete's legs, arms, back and shoulders. It helps reduce an athlete's pain, spasm and swelling by cooling the affected areas. The compression stimulates the flow of oxygenated blood.

"It will help me immensely after each long training session or match as it is a portable cold and compression recovery system," Sindhu said of the system that is rated better than conventional Rest-Ice-Compression-Elevation methods of recovery. "Sometimes one gets exhausted and experience stiffness after matches. This will help in a quick and systematic recovery." (ANI)

