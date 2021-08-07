Sonipat (Haryana) [India], August 7 (ANI): Wrestling star Bajrang Punia's father Balwan Singh is confident his son will bring a medal for India from the Tokyo Olympics.

"In the morning Bajrang called me and he was looking happy. I said 'that you didn't play your game. I watched all your three matches and you were not playing your usual self. You were just playing mentally and couldn't attack properly," Balwan Singh told ANI on Saturday.

Also Read | National Handloom Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi Praises Tokyo Olympics Silver Medalist Mirabai Chanu for Promoting Handloom Sector.

"He will not return empty-handed. I told him you are not losing son, you are winning and give your best even today," Balwan Singh added.

Earlier on Friday, Bajrang faced a crushing defeat in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics at the hands of Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the men's freestyle 65kg event. Aliyev defeated Bajrang 12-5 as the former dominated proceedings from the word go.

Also Read | Leicester City vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2021 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch LEI vs MCI Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Indian grappler will play the bronze medal match on Saturday against Senegal's Adama Diatta or Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)