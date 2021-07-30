Tokyo [Japan], July 30 (ANI): Boxing legend Mary Kom has revealed she was surprised after being asked to change her jersey by the organizers just a minute before her bout against Colombia's Ingrit Valencia at Kokugikan Arena on Thursday.

"Surprising..can anyone explain what will be a ring dress. I was ask to change my ring dress just a minute before my pre qtr bout can anyone explain. @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @KirenRijiju @iocmedia @Olympics," Mary Kom tweeted on Friday.

Mary was asked to change her jersey right before the bout. The jersey said 'Mary Kom' but the organisers said only the first name is to be there and she was given a blank jersey.

In the bout, Mary Kom faced a shocking defeat -- split decision -- at the hands of Colombia's Ingrit Valencia to bow out from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Valencia won the match 3-2.

Colombia's pugilist advanced to the quarter-finals of the showpiece event after defeating Mary Kom in the women's flyweight (48-51kg) category event. However, Mary Kom thought she had won since the ace boxer had clinched two rounds after going down in the first essay.

"I thought I have won but after some time I saw Kiren Rijiju's tweet, I was shocked and upset at the same time (to know that I have lost the match)," Mary Kom told reporters two hours after the bout. (ANI)

