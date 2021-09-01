Tokyo [Japan], September 1 (ANI): India's Amit Kumar and Dharambir finished at the fifth and eighth spots in the men's club throw event here at the Olympic St.-Seated Discus/Club in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday.

India's Amit Kumar registered throws of 25.41m, 27.77m, 24.86m, and 26.68m. Amit's fourth and fifth throws were disqualified.

Dharambir had an underwhelming show at the event as five of his throws were disqualified and he only registered a throw of 25.59m in his fifth attempt.

Russia's Musa Taimazov won the gold medal as he recorded a throw of 35.42m while Zeljko Dimitrijevic of Serbia won the silver with a throw of 35.29m.

Marian Kureja of Slovakia won the bronze medal with a throw of 30.66m.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian mixed team of Palak Kohli and Pramod Bhagat lost to the French duo of Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel by 2-1 at Yoyogi National Stadium -- Court 3 in the doubles SL3-SU5 on Wednesday.

The world number two pair of Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel edged the Indian duo in three sets by 21-9, 15-21, 21-19 in the Group Play Stage -- Group B match. The match lasted for 43 minutes. (ANI)

