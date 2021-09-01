Fernando Santos’ Portugal will be looking to bounce back in style after a frustrating Euro 2020 campaign when they take on the Republic of Ireland at the Estadio Algarve. Currently leading Group A on goal difference, the 2016 European champions can ill afford to slip up with Serbia breathing down their neck. Opponents Ireland have lost their opening two games and are under pressure to get an important away win. They have been woeful in international football for some time with their last win coming back 2019 against minnows Andorra. Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese talismanic skipper, had a homecoming of sorts on the last day of the transfer window when he signed for Manchester United. All eyes will be on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as he looks to help his team win. Bruno Fernandes will slot in on the left side of a three-man midfield with Danilo Pereira holding the central defensive midfield role. Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva are automatic picks in the attacking third to support Ronaldo. Pepe will partner Ruben Dias at the back as he continues to lead the Portuguese defensive line despite being 38, a rarity for a defender. Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United Jersey: CR7 Poses for Red Devils After Signing Two-Year Contract (See Pics)

Jeff Hendrick, John Cullen, Conor Hourihane make up the three-man backline for Ireland and the trio will need to make sure they do not afford much space to Ronaldo and company. Troy Parrott and Adam Idah are the two forwards operating at the top of a 3-5-2 formation. Matt Doherty and James McClean have to make sure they keep up the work rate with Ireland expected to struggle with possession. Ireland have quality players in their ranks but results have been difficult to come by of late. Expect Portugal to dominate the game and secure a routine 2-0 win at home.

