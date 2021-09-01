World champions France faltered in the European Championships and all eyes will be on them as they look to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar next year. The defeat to Switzerland in the round of 16 Euros and the stories of some infamous rows between players post that saw the Les Bleus hit a low after months of dominance in international football. Manager Didier Deschamps has his work cut out especially with Zinedine Zidane waiting in the wings to get the France job. With two wins and a draw so far in Group D, the French team is in a commanding position at the moment. Bosnia and Herzegovina are fifth on the other hand and need a positive result tonight to give themselves a chance to qualify. France versus Bosnia and Herzegovina will be telecasted on the Sony Ten Network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 12:15 AM IST. 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Dani Olmo's Late Winner Helps Spain Beat Georgia.

N’Golo Kante’s ankle injury will most likely keep him out of the Bosnia game for France which means Paul Pogba should partner Corentin Tolisso in midfield. Antoine Griezmann made his move back to Atletico Madrid on the transfer day deadline and will now look to help France get the job done tonight. Karim Benzema will continue to lead the attack for the hosts with Didier Deschamps overlooking Olivier Giroud.

Miralem Pjanic and Edin Dzeko will be the star men for Bosnia with manager Ivaylo Petev also looking to deploy Sead Kolasinac in the starting eleven. Rade Krunic could be pushed forward in the attacking third to support skipper Edin Dzeko. Gojko Cimirot in the sweeper role has his task cut as he looks to stop some world-class names in midfield. France has quality in the squad and they should get the job done against Bosnia and Herzegovina with ease.

When is France vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

France vs Bosnia and Herzegovina clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers clash will be played at Stade de la Meinau in Seville on September 2, 2021 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of France vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD or Sony Six SD/HD channels to watch live telecast of Spain vs Kosovo on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of France vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch France vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

