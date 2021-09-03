Tokyo [Japan], September 3 (ANI): Indian athlete Praveen Kumar (Sport Class T44) on Friday clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 final in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Praveen registered scores of 1.88m, 1.93m and 2.01m before creating the Asian Record as he leapt the mark of 2.07m in the finals.

Praveen cleared his first mark of 1.88m on his first attempt and was tied at the top after his opening jump before Jonathan Broom-Edwards of Great Britain toppled him. The Indian athlete then cleared the 1.93m mark in his next attempt to occupy the third spot.

Also Read | How to Watch Venezuela vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers CONMEBOL Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Football Game Score Updates on TV.

In subsequent attempts, Praveen cleared the 2.01m mark and continued his fine form to further surpass the 2.04 mark. Riding high on confidence, the Indian athlete then created the Asian Record.

Earlier this week, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar won silver and bronze respectively in the men's high jump final in Sport Class T42.

Also Read | India vs England 4th Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 1: Shardul Thakur & Virat Kohli Shine With the Bat After Indian Batting Order Continues to Disappoint.

Mariyappan Thangavelu clinched silver after leaping the mark of 1.86m -- his second medal at the Games, having already won a gold in Rio 2016.

Sharad Kumar on the other hand grabbed bronze after scaling his season-best mark of 1.83m. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)