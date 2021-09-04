Tokyo [Japan], September 4 (ANI): Indian shuttler Manoj Sarkar lost the men's singles SL3 semi-final match in straight sets in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.

Daniel Bethell of Great Britain defeated Manoj 21-8, 21-10 in the semi-final clash to seal the match in 38 minutes.

The Indian shuttler will now compete in the bronze medal later on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Pramod Bhagat entered the final after defeating Daisuke Fujihara of Japan 21-11, 21-16 in the men's singles SL3 event.

Bhagat, the world number one, dominated the proceedings and won the match in straight sets to reach the final.

On Friday, Indian duo Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli defeated N Saensupa and Siripong Teamarrom 2-0 in mixed doubles SL3 SU5 Group match to move to the semi-finals. (ANI)

