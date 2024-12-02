Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 2 (ANI): England international Tom Banton was the star of the show for Delhi Bulls as the franchise made its way to the second Qualifier in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10, the league's eighth edition, with back-to-back wins on Sunday at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The right-handed batter played an unbelievable knock of 73 runs off 26 balls against Team Abu Dhabi in the second Eliminator, scoring a whopping 9 sixes in his innings.

With late fireworks from skipper Rovman Powell, who hammered an unbeaten 20 runs in 6 balls, Delhi posted the season's highest total - 158/3 in 10 overs, to set up a steep chase for the opposition.

In response, the asking rate proved to be too much for Abu Dhabi, and despite keeping wickets in hand, the home side struggled to get going. Delhi bowling attack featuring Fazalhaq Farooqi and Salman Irshad kept a tight leash on Jonny Bairstow, not allowing the England international to break through the shackles.

Despite South African domestic cricketer Leus du Plooy adding a quickfire 32 off 12 balls, Team Abu Dhabi were restricted to 116/7 and bowed out of the tournament losing the match by 42 runs.

Earlier, Bulls defeated UP Nawabs in the first Eliminator to prolong their stay in the competition, with another memorable knock from Banton and a classy bowling performance from the side. The bowling attack Led by UAE's Muhammad Rohid, and Farooqi restricted the Nawabs to 99/7 in 10 overs.

In the chase, opener Banton led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 50 off 22 balls to take his side home in just 7.1 overs. With an 8-wicket win, Delhi Bulls ousted UP Nawabs from the tournament. (ANI)

