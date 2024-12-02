In the Abu Dhabi T10 2024 Eliminator 2, Team Abu Dhabi was playing against Delhi Bulls. Defending the score, Delhi Bulls won the match by 42 runs and it was a combined team effort to advance to the qualifier 2 against Samp Army side. On one occasion, Fabian Allen pulled off an incredible catch to dismiss Leus du Plooy who mistimed Fazalhaq Farooqi’s full toss delivery. Delhi Bulls Qualify for Playoffs Despite Losing to Deccan Gladiators in Abu Dhabi T10 2024.

Fabian Allen Plucks Sensational Diving Catch Near Boundary Line

A flying 𝗙𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻 plucks one out off thin air! 😦#ADT10onFanCode pic.twitter.com/87iUb5sjlJ — FanCode (@FanCode) December 1, 2024

