Ahmedabad, Mar 4 (PTI) Young batter Sarfaraz Khan continued his purple patch, slamming an unbeaten century to put Mumbai in the driver's seat in their Ranji Trophy elite group D match against Odisha here on Friday.

Sarfaraz smashed 11 fours and a six in his 117-ball 107 not out and he was ably supported by Armaan Jaffer (77 not out) and opener Prithvi Shaw (53 off 64 balls) at the top as Mumbai reached 259 for 3 after dismissing Odisha for 284 on the second day.

Sarfarz and Jaffer were at the crease at the draw of stumps with table toppers Mumbai, who need an outright win to stay in contention for the knockouts, just 25 runs behind Odisha's first innings total.

Resuming at 250 for 6, Odisha could add just 34 runs as the experienced Dhawal Kulkarni (2/42) and in-form Shams Mulani (2/53) picked up two wickets each, while Mohit Avasthi added another one to the two he had taken on day one at Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground.

Kulkarni was in action in the morning session as he had overnight batter Abhishek Raut (39) caught by Ajinkya Rahane in the 95th over, while Avasthi cleaned up Jayant Behera for a duck next.

Rajesh Mohanty added 29 runs to his overnight individual score before becoming the first victim of Mulani, who returned to wrap up the innings by bowling out Pappu Roy (2).

Shaw then gave Mumbai a rollicking start, cloberring six fours and two sixes, as he along with Sachin Yadav (19) shared a 73-run opening stand.

Odisha pacer Mohanty produced a sensational spell to snap up Shaw first and then returned to dismiss Sachin and Rahane (0) as Mumbai suddenly slipped to 76 for 3 in the 25th over.

However, it was a Sarfaraz and Jaffer show after that as the duo kept the Odisha bowlers at bay.

Sarfaraz, who had slammed a 275 against Saurashtra in the first Ranji game, dealt in boundaries to score the runs quickly, while Jaffer played second fiddle.

In another group D match at Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Goa produced a solid batting display to reach 239 for 4 after dismissing Saurashtra for 347 in their first innings.

Suyash Prabhudessai (64), Shubham Ranjane (59 not out) and Eknath Kerkar (52 not out) scored fifties, while Amogh Sunil Desai (47) hit a 105-ball 47 at the top.

For Saurashtra, Parth Bhut (2/69) picked up two wickets, while Chetan Sakariya and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja accounted for one wicket.

Saurashtra could add just four runs to their overnight score as both Sheldon Jackson (97) and Jadeja were run out, while Unadkat couldn't open his account.

Brief Scores:

Odisha 1st innings: 284 all out in 107.1 overs (Shantanu Mishra 89; Mohit Avasthi 3/66, D Kulkarni 2/42).

Mumbai 1st innings: 259 for 3 in 70 overs (Sarfaraz 107 not out, Armaan Jaffer 77 not out, Prithvi Shaw 53; Rajesh Mohanty 3/64).

Goa 1st innings: 239 for 4 in 85 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 64, Shubham Ranjane 59 not out, Eknath Kerkar 52 not out; Parth Bhut 2/69).

Saurashtra 1st innings: 347 allout in 87.4 overs (Chirag Jani 140, Jackson Sheldon 97; Suyash Prabhudessai 2/36).

