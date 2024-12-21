Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) Top seeds Viktor Byrtus and Akanksha Salukkhe scored hard-fought 3-2 wins in the men's and women's semi-finals of the 79th Western India Slam, a USD 9,000 prize-money Professional Squash Association (PSA) Challenger event, at the CCI courts on Saturday.

The Czech number one Byrtus had quite fight on hand before he overcame Netherlands fourth seed Rowan Damming 7-11, 11-9, 11-5, 1-11, 11-8 in a well-contested match.

India's top seed Akanksha Salunkhe also encountered a strong challenge from Egypt's fifth seed Jana Swaify before winning 11-5, 12-14, 15-13, 5-11, 12-10.

Results:

Women's semi-finals: 2-Anahat Singh (IND) bt. 3-Nour Khafagy (EGY) 3-1 (11-4, 12-14, 11-9, 11-9). 1-Akanksha Salunkhe (IND) bt. 5-Jana Swaify (EGY) 3-2 (11-5, 12-14, 15-13, 5-11, 12-10). Men's semi-finals: 1-Viktor Byrtus (CZE) bt. 4-Rowan Damming (NED) 3-2 (7-11, 11-9, 11-5, 1-11, 11-8).

