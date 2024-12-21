The world of Mexican wrestling was plunged into sorrow after Rey Misterio Sr passed away on December 20. Named, Miguel Angel Lopez Dias, he was the uncle of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio who is known to fans worldwide. The tragic news of Rey Misterio Sr's passing was announced by his son 'Hijo De Rey Misterio Lopez' on Facebook and tributes and condolences have poured in on social media. Mexican wrestling company Lucha Libre AAA also condoled the demise on social media. WWE legend Rey Mysterio's children, Dominik and Aalyah Mysterio have taken to social media to react to this tragic news. Rey Misterio Sr Dies: Former Legendary Wrestler and Uncle Of WWE Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio Passes Away Aged 66.

Dominik Mysterio is an active WWE superstar like his father and is involved with the Judgement Day on WWE Raw. He has won the NXT North American Champion as well as the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with his father. Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah is pursuing her higher studies. She has however, appeared in the WWE previously. Dominik Mysterio shared a throwback video of Rey Misterio Sr's career and captioned it 'Q.E.P.D. Tio' which means 'Rest in Peace' and accompanied it with a crown emoji. Aalyah meanwhile shared an Instagram story with a message for the late wrestler where she wrote, “Eternally grateful for you Uncle. Without you, my dad wouldn't be the person or fighter he is today. Rest in Peace uncle” Rey Misterio Sr Dies: Facts About WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio's Uncle and Mexican Wrestling Legend Who Passed Away At Age 66.

Rey Misterio had begun his wrestling career in 1976 and made an impact in Mexican wrestling. Hailing from Tijuana, he won several accolades in his accomplished career and also trained Rey Mysterio, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023

