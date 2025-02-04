LONDON, Feb 4 (AP) Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin has sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage to his right knee and will undergo surgery.

The 23-year-old Dragusin was injured in Spurs' Europa League game against Elfsborg last week.

Also Read | Women’s Royal Rumble 2025 Winner Charlotte Flair Reportedly Divorces WWE Star Andrade.

Tottenham did not add on Tuesday when he was likely to return to action, but it can take up to a year for players to fully recover from ACL injuries.

"Radu will be assessed by our medical team to determine when he can return to training," the club said in a statement.

Also Read | Shubman Gill Defends India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Loss, Backs Teammates Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 ODI Series.

Spurs already has key players injured including Cristian Romero and Dominic Solanke. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)