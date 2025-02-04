Mumbai, February 4: The January 2025 Transfer window ended with a couple of shock moves. The top sides in the Premier League left no stone unturned on the deadline day to complete the signing of their preferred targets. Top stars including Marco Asensio, Ben Chilwell and many more arrived in the Premier League. Here is a look at the top five transfers in the Premier League on the deadline day of the January Transfer window. Manchester City Grab Nico Gonzalez in Late Deadline-Day Signing (Watch Video).

1. Nico Gonzalez

On the deadline day, Manchester City splashed £50m to secure a move for Nico Gonzalez from Porto. He joined the Premier League champions on a deal that will keep him tied with the club until 2029.

2. Mathys Tel

Tottenham Hotspur signed Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the season with a £45m option to buy.

3. Axel Disasi

Aston Villa secured a loan move for Axel Disasi from Chelsea until the end of the season on the deadline day.

4. Ben Chilwell

England left-back Ben Chilwell made a move on loan from Chelsea to Crystal Palace until the end of the season.

5. Marco Asensio

Aston Villa made another big move on deadline day by bringing in Marco Asensio on loan until the end of the season from Paris Saint Germain.