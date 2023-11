Manchester [UK], November 25 (ANI): Trent Alexander Arnold cut off Erling Haaland's opening goal as Manchester City and Liverpool played a one-all draw at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Liverpool asserted control in the game and created openings to score goals but City's resolute defence held their formation forming a brick wall in front of Ederson.

Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez had the opportunity to power Liverpool into the lead in the 15th minute of the game following a header, but Ederson stretched every muscle in his body to keep the ball away from the back of the net.

City regained control over the game and dictated the flow of the game with their possession-based style of play. Explosive winger Jeremy Doku caused all sorts of problems for Trent Alexander Arnold on the left-hand side of the field.

He ran past the English right-back on numerous occasions and made cut-back passes to make Alisson work hard to keep his clean sheet intact. A couple of those passes created some nervy moments for the Brazilian keeper but the defence came out to help him out.

However, City's attacking pressure eventually reaped rewards as Alisson slipped while making an outfield kick, his misplaced pass was intercepted by Ake, he spotted Haaland and sent the ball in his path. The Norwegian made no mistake in finding the net in the 27th minute of the game.

City had another golden opportunity to double the lead from a moment of magic from Bernardo Silva. He defended the ball skipped past Liverpool's press with a pirouette and found Doku.

Foden nearly scored the second goal following a deflected shot which was saved from Alisson. Liverpool came close to making the scoreline level but Ederson came to the rescue once again to end the first half 1-0.

In the second half, City made it 2-0 but VAR came to chop off the goal. A foul from Ake on Alisson was the reason for the goal being ruled out. Liverpool's attacking intensity increased from that point as the game approached its climax.

Nunez forced out a massive save from Ederson to keep the scoreline intact. But in the final 10 minutes of the game, Trent Alexander Arnold drilled the ball past the Brazilian keeper to bring the game to parity with a scoreline of 1-1.

Haaland almost clinched a dramatic winner but the ball went wide of the back post, but the lack of attacking presence behind denied the defending champions from going in front in the 98th minute of the game.

The Blues remain on top with 29 points while Liverpool stay on second spot with 28 points. (ANI)

