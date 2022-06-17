Bhopal, Jun 17 (PTI) Haryana's Shiva Narwal won a golden treble, clinching both the senior and youth men's 10m air pistol titles as well as the team crown at the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial (KSSM) Shooting competition here on Friday.

Shiva overcame Army's Dharmendra Singh Gaharwar 17-5 in the men's final and then blew away Sahil of Uttar Pradesh 16-0 in the Youth final to win two individual golds.

He also claimed the team title in the event along with Naveen and Anmol Jain, as the Haryana trio beat Punjab for gold.

Sarabjot Singh of Punjab beat state-mate Vijayveer Sidhu 17-13 in the final, to win the junior men's 10m Air Pistol crown.

In other results, Rajasthan's Manini Kaushik landed the women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) title with a 17-13 result over West Bengal's Ayushi Podder at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range (DKSSR) where the Rifle competitions are being held.

It was an all-Gujarat affair in the junior women's 3P as Heena Gohei beat Khushi Chudasama 16-10 in the final.

Maharashtra won the team title in the senior women's 3P with veteran Anjali Mandar Bhagwat in the winning team along with Bhakti Kamkar and Vedangi Tulzapurkar.

