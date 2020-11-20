Melbourne [Australia], November 20 (ANI): As the ODI series between India and Australia inches closer, both teams have started strategising on how to go about the challenge and come out victorious from the battle. Amid the preparations, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has offered a suggestion to his teammates saying that they should try and run KL Rahul out in the forthcoming matches.

Maxwell played under Rahul in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), meaning the all-rounder is in the best position to advise his teammates about how to restrict the Indian player. Rahul was in sublime form in the IPL and finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer.

Also Read | Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21: Sandesh Jhingan, Sahal Abdul Samad, Roy Krishna & Other Key Players to Watch Out for in KBFC vs ATKMB ISL Match.

"He was a gun. We had a team meeting the other day and they came to me and asked how I thought we should get him out, and one of things I said was try and run him out," Cricket.com.au quoted Maxwell as saying.

"So I think that's what we're going to try and do the whole way through the series, try and run him out and hope for the best. He's a great performer ... got a great temperament, great head on his shoulders and is extremely calm in pressure situations," he added.

Also Read | KBFC vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup to Pick Your Fantasy XI.

India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, beginning on November 27.

India skipper Virat Kohli will be playing one Test against Australia, and will then head back home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The first Test between India and Australia will begin from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this match will be a day-night contest.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)