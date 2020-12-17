Paris [France], December 17 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Thomas Tuchel has defended the exclusion of Angel Di Maria in the match against Lorient, saying that the Argentine needs to rediscover his form.

PSG defeated Lorient 2-0 in Ligue 1 on Wednesday. In the match, Kylian Mbappe scored the first goal for PSG from the penalty spot and the second goal was scored by Moise Kean.

Kean was chosen ahead of Di Maria to replace Neymar in the hosts' attack, with the Argentine restricted to just 20 minutes off the bench with PSG already two goals ahead, Goal.com reported

"I feel like Angel has lost some things that were easy for him before, but that's how it is. We changed the structure in the last minutes against Leipzig, in Manchester, against Basaksehir here, and in Montpellier," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.

"We were a little stronger in this structure, in 5-3-2. It's a little easier for Rafinha in this position, in the midfield, he is more decisive. But it is a decision of the moment. I'm never going to stop believing in Angel. It is in my head, it is in my heart, even if at the moment it is less easy. He tried again today but lacks that click. It is more difficult but it does not matter," he added.

Tuchel also remained tight-lipped when he asked whether Neymar would return for PSG's match against Lille.

"I cannot say if he will be there, but we will do everything to," Tuchel said.

PSG is currently at the second spot in Ligue 1 standings with 31 points from 15 matches. The side will take on Lille on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)