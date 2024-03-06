Centurion (South Africa), Mar 6 (PTI) Indian golfer Tvesa Malik was placed tied-37th after opening with a modest 2-over 74 in the first round of the Ladies Challenge here at the Blue Valley Golf Estate.

England's Georgia Coughlin, at 4-under 68, shared the lead with Sweden's Ellen Hutchinson-Kay and South Africa's Kiera Floyd.

Malik, starting from the 10th, ran into three bogeys in the first seven holes on the 11th, 13th and the 16th. A birdie on the 18th, her ninth holes, saw her turn in 2-over 38.

A multiple winner in her home event, the Women's Pro Golf Tour, Malik picked her first international title in her previous start on the Tour.

She picked a birdie on the third, but gave that shot away on the ninth, which was her closing hole for the first round on the course designed by Gary Player.

The Ladies Challenge made its debut on the Sunshine Ladies Tour, as a part of an eight-tournament schedule.

The 2024 Sunshine Ladies Tour teed off on a strong note with Scotland's Kylie Henry opening the season with a victory in the Ladies Pro-Am at Fancourt and then Malik won the SuperSport Ladies Challenge.

Six players, Hannah Arnold, Pasqualle Coffa, Vanessa Knecht, Carolin Kaufmann, Elena Hualde and Romy Meekers shot 3-under 69 each to be tied fourth.

