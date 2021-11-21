New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Twin brothers Vijayveer and Udayveer Sindhu scripted a 1-2 finish in the junior men's 25m pistol event as Punjab topped of the medals tally at the 64th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) here.

Vijayveer shot 587 to pip Udayveer by a point at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Saturday. Shiva Narwal of Haryana finished third with 582 in the 190-strong field.

Punjab also won gold in the team competition of the same event as the trio of Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu (577), Fatehjeet Singh (571) and Amanpreet Singh (569) combined for a total score of 1717, bettering Haryana's 1715.

Delhi picked up a bronze in this event.

Haryana's only gold of the day came in the team event of the civilian competition of the junior men's 25m pistol as Abhimanyu Yadav, Sameer and Jatin outwitted Punjab 1714-1704.

Jagvijay Sekhon partnered Fatehjeet and Amanpreet in this competition as Madhya Pradesh picked up the bronze.

MP picked up the fourth gold of the day when Udit Joshi won the individual junior men's pistol event with a score of 575.

Abhimanyu Yadav lost out on two inner 10s for a silver, while Tamil Nadu's A Mahesh Pasupathy won bronze with 574 points.

