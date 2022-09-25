Karachi, Sep 25 (PTI) Just few days after the Pakistan Hockey Federation cleared outstanding dues of the national team players, two seniors -- Immad Shakeel Butt and Mubashir Ali -- have announced they are retiring to focus on earning through other avenues.

"Both players have sent in their resignations to the PHF and are not attending the training camp for the Azlan Shah Cup. They have said they are no longer available for national team commitments," a senior official of the federation said.

Imad has been part of the Pakistan team since 2013, appearing in 145 international matches while Mubashir has been a regular Pakistan player since 2017, playing over 60 games.

A source close to the players said both had apparently taken their decision to improve their financial situation in future.

"Both have lucrative contracts to play in some foreign leagues and tournaments and are also looking for jobs with domestic teams in Pakistan. Assignments with the Pakistan team didn't allow them to fulfill other commitments particularly contracts with foreign clubs," he said.

Imad and Mubashir are the second and third senior players to resign from the Pakistan team after attacker Ali Shaan, who took a similar decision for the same reason before the Asia Cup.

Imad said while it was an honour playing for Pakistan and he was thankful to his coaches, fellow players and the PHF for giving him the opportunities, he couldn't manage to support his family properly.

"Financially I think I am entitled to look at other avenues for making my position better and providing for my family. Unfortunately playing for Pakistan team has had its financial issues."

Just this week the PHF confirmed it had cleared dues of nearly 30 players of the national team for the last six months.

The PHF said it had paid off the players daily allowances and contractual fees for a training camp, the Asia Cup and Commonwealth Games, estimated at 15 million rupees.

