Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 20 (ANI): Two South Africa men's team players have tested positive for Covid-19, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Thursday.

However, the board has not revealed the names of the players. Upon testing positive for coronavirus, the players will now miss the camp organised by CSA as they have begun isolation protocol.

A total of 50 tests were conducted on players and support staff overall and they were carried out before the men's team culture camp comprising 32 players in Skukuza from August 18 to 22.

"The testing is in line with fulfilling the organisation's obligation and commitment to control the spread of the virus. There were no replacements made for the two players who tested positive. All those unable to attend the camp will join the proceedings virtually," CSA said in an official release.

Faf du Plessis was unable to join the camp organised by CSA due to the imminent birth of his second child, while Thenuis de Bruyn has now joined the camp.

Players participating in the CSA camp are -- Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje, Beuran Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Daryn Dupavillon, David Miller, Dean Elgar, Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Glenton Stuurman, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Jon-Jon Smuts, Junior Dala, Kagiso Rabada, Keegan Petersen, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Verryenne, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Pieter Malan, Pite Van Biljon, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Rudi Second, Senuran Muthusamy, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza.

The culture camp is being held against the backdrop of increasing racial polarisation in South African cricket.

All players are to have a workshop around the team's identity and environment and they are expected to outline performance goals. (ANI)

