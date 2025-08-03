Bangkok [Thailand], August 3 (ANI): India's Shivam and Mausam Suhag registered contrasting victories to advance in their respective weight categories at the U19 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday.

In the men's 55kg category, Shivam dominated all three rounds against Turkmenistan's Bezirgen Annayev to earn a unanimous verdict, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Later in the day, Mausam showed resilience under pressure from Kazakhstan's Nurkabyluly Mukhit in the 65 kg category to carve out a 3:2 win.

The U19 and U22 Asian Boxing Championships provide India's rising stars a platform to showcase their skills and determination against some of Asia's toughest opponents. India has fielded a strong contingent of 40 boxers -- 20 in each age group -- with a perfect mix of proven champions and potential talents who have impressed in the domestic circuit.

However, the Indian contingent could not make it a perfect day in the U19 age group as Shubham suffered a 0:5 loss against Kazakhstan's Tortubek Adilet in the 60kg bout. Three Indian boxers will also be in action in the U22 age group later in the day.

On Saturday, Sagar (men's 55kg) and Harsh (men's 60kg) registered dominant wins to advance to the next round of the U19 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday.

Sagar was clearly the better boxer in all three rounds against Bhutan's Tashi Yoezer while Harsh played a tactically smart bout to beat China's Jiabao Yuan in yet another mixed day for the Indian contingent. (ANI)

