WWE SummerSlam 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: If Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam 2025 was this good, fans can expect much more on Night 2 of the PLE (Premium Live Event). Seth Rollins shocked the world by making an early return from injury and cashing in on a newly-crowned and exhausted WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to cash in on him to become the new champion. The moment was especially shocking as Seth Rollins was reported to be out of action for quite some time, but it was all for 'Ruse of the Century'. However, there's plenty more in store on Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam 2025 and let us take a look at the details, including match card and live streaming and telecast details. WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 Results: Seth Rollins Cashes in MITB Contract on CM Punk to Become New World Heavyweight Champion, Tiffany Stratton Retains (Watch Video Highlights).

John Cena vs Cody Rhodes will headline Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam 2025 and it will be a street fight with the Undisputed WWE championship on the line. The 17-time champion seemingly turned face on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, admitting that he was over his 'BS' (heel turn) and once again received the cheers he used to get from fans when he was a babyface. Besides this, it will be a Steel Cage match with US Champion Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu battling it out for the gold. Also, the WWE Women's World Championship will be defended by Naomi against Rhea Ripley and Iyo in what promises to be a Triple Threat match. From Shane McMahon's Death-Defying Fall, To Shawn Michaels' Return! Check Out Top Five SummerSlam Moments Ahead of Historic Two-Night WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 Match Card

John Cena (C) vs Cody Rhodes Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Solo Sikoa (C) vs Jacob Fatu Steel Cage Match for WWE United States Championship

Becky Lynch (C) vs Lyra Valkyria for WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio (C) vs AJ Styles for WWE Intercontinental Championship

Naomi (C) vs Rhea Ripley vs Iyo Sky for WWE Women's World Championship

Six-Pack TLC Match for WWE Tag Team Championship

When is WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is set to be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam 2025, on Monday, August 4, is set to start at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 Live Telecast?

In India, the WWE has no official broadcast partner after it moved to Netflix in January 2025. Hence, fans in India, unfortunately, will not have the option of watching WWE SummerSlam 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. Read below to get WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 online viewing options. John Cena Seemingly Returns to Being a Babyface Before Defending Undisputed WWE Title Against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025 (Watch Video).

Where to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 Live Streaming Online?

While WWE live telecast is unavailable, fans in India do have an online viewing option. Fans can watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 live streaming online on the Netflix app and website. But for that, a subscription is needed as WWE free live streaming is not available. In the USA, WWE SummerSlam 2025 live streaming is available on Peacock at the cost of a subscription. In the UK, WWE SummerSlam 2025 live streaming will be available on Netflix.

