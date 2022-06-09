Cardiff [UK], June 9 (ANI): The Netherlands made it two wins from two in UEFA Nations League Group A4 in dramatic fashion, Wout Weghorst heading the winning goal four minutes into added time, moments after Rhys Norrington-Davies had seemingly salvaged a point for Wales on Wednesday.

The first half proved an even contest, Norrington-Davies heading narrowly over for the home side and Harry Wilson drawing a diving stop from Mark Flekken.

At the other end, Teun Koopmeiners had an early effort blocked while Cody Gakpo's shot deflected just wide shortly before half-time.

The Netherlands emerged for the second half with renewed purpose and within five minutes they were ahead. Patient build-up created space for Jery Schouten to find Koopmeiners just inside the area, and a low shot flew past the dive of Wales' substitute goalkeeper Adam Davies.

Wales sought a way back into the contest but looked like coming up short until two minutes into added time when Connor Roberts delivered an inviting cross that Norrington-Davies climbed above Hans Hateboer to meet at the far post with a thumping header.

Before Welsh celebrations had died down, however, Netherlands substitute Frenkie de Jong led a counterattack and found Tyrell Malacia down the left. Weghorst pulled away to the penalty spot to meet his cross and planted his diving header inside the post to give his side a dramatic victory.

Wout Weghorst, Netherlands match-winner after the full-time said: "It was a good goal. It was a superb pass from [Tyrell Malacia] who went down the left well and delivered a perfect waist-high cross. The ball went in nicely at the end. I think they may have wanted to take me off [due to a head injury] but luckily I was able to continue and it's great that I could make the difference at the end."

While, Gareth Bale, Wales captain commented: "We didn't have our full-strength squad. The boys who came in worked very hard to get the equaliser then to concede so early after that was gutting, but it's something we have to learn. They're a world-class team; if you're the tier below you get away with that at the end. You play the top teams, you don't do the things you need to do and you get punished."

Weghorst's goal was his third for the Netherlands and his first since scoring against Ukraine at UEFA EURO 2020. This was Wales' first home defeat since November 2018, ending their 19-match unbeaten run. (ANI)

