Sports News | UEFA Selects Romanian Referee Istvan Kovacs for Champions League Final Between Inter Milan and PSG

Nyon (Switzerland), May 12 (AP) UEFA picked Istvan Kovacs as its Champions League final referee on Monday, completing a European competition hat trick for the Romanian official.

Kovács will take charge of the Inter Milan vs. Paris Saint-Germain title game on May 31 in Munich, UEFA said.

He also handled a standout game in the Champions League this season — PSG's 1-0 victory at Liverpool in the round of 16 second leg before the French champion won a penalty shootout.

Kovács will complete a set of UEFA cup competition finals. He worked Atalanta's win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final last year and Roma beating Feyenoord in the 2022 Europa Conference League final.

His multinational team for the Champions League final includes video review specialists from the Netherlands and back-up officials from Portugal. (AP)

