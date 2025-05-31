ICC (International Cricket Council) chairman Jay Shah met UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in Munich ahead of the Champions League 2024-25 final. Inter Milan and PSG are set to lock horns in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 final at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 1 in a bid to determine the new kings of Europe. Taking to social media, Jay Shah shared pictures of himself and Aleksander Ceferin with the UCL title and wrote, "Honoured to represent cricket in Munich ahead of the @championsleague Final and have discussions with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. It's always valuable to spend time with other sporting leaders as the @ICC expands our sport's global reach." Cricket, notably will return to the Olympic Games after 128 years, with the next edition in Los Angeles having the sport as an event. Inter Milan's Last Shot at UCL 2024-25 Glory: Can Nerazzurri Overcome PSG and Keep Their Coach Simone Inzaghi?

