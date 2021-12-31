Dubai, Dec 31 (AP) UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has slammed the suggestion that the World Cup should be held every two years saying "it is a bad idea" and one that would "cannibalise women's football."

Also Read | Travis Head Tests Positive for COVID-19, To Miss Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test in Sydney.

Speaking at the Expo 2020 Dubai fair on Wednesday, Ceferin reiterated his opposition to Fifa's plans to stage a biennial World Cup, saying the women's tournament and Olympics would be affected if they were held in the same year as footballs biggest global event.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is in favour of the move believing it would generate an additional £3.3 billion ($4.4 billion) in revenue.

Also Read | Tennis Legend Jimmy Connors Urges US to Approve India’s Indigenously-Developed COVID-19 Vaccine COVAXIN.

Ceferin stated that the majority of football fans would oppose the plan because you need four years to look forward to the event.

With less than one year until the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar this appears to be a suggestion that has divided football and shows no signs of going away. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)