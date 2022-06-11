Lodz (Poland), Jun 11 (AP) Ukraine earned its second straight win in the Nations League, beating Armenia 3-0 Saturday thanks to three second-half goals in a game played in neutral territory in Lodz, Poland.

The Ukrainians, who cannot play at home because of the invasion by Russia, scored through Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Karavaev and Vitaliy Mykolenko to follow up a 1-0 win at Ireland on Wednesday.

They have bounced back well from losing a World Cup qualification playoff against Wales on Sunday.

Ireland hosts Scotland in the other game in the group on Saturday.

The day's headline match comes in the top-tier group as England plays at home to Italy in a repeat of last year's European Championship final. (AP)

