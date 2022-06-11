Wales are set to take on Belgium in their third match of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sunday, June 12. The match would be played at the Cardiff City Stadium and is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). After facing a shock defeat to the Netherlands in their first game, Belgium bounced back hard to clinch an impressive 6-1 win over Poland in their second match. They would now need to maintain that momentum going and put in a good performance against Wales as well, who are winless in two games.Denmark 0-1 Croatia, Nations League: Mario Pasalic Snatches Three Points For Visitors (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Gareth Bale and co have not been able to figure out a way to win so far with defeats to Poland and Netherlands. A third consecutive defeat might make things really difficult for them going into the competition. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When Is Wales vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Wales vs Belgium UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 12, 2022 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Wales vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Wales vs Belgium UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten and Six SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

Is Wales vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the Wales vs Belgium, UEFA National League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online.

