Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to replace Mauricio Pochettino as PSG's new head coach. The Frenchman, who has had an illustrious managerial career while being at Real Madrid, would be seen coaching one of the biggest and best sides in France if reports are to be believed. The changes have already started ringing in at PSG with Luis Campos replacing Leonardo as director. The next to be shown the exit door is Pochettino.

Pochettino did manage to lead PSG to the Ligue 1 title after they failed to win it last year. But the biggest disappointment for him and PSG last year was that they failed to win the Champions League, despite having had a favourable position in the first leg. PSG have long wished to win the Champions League and had assembled some really big names to help them get that European crown. But Champions League still remains a distant dream for the Parisians as they hope to bring about a change in their European fortunes with Zidane's appointment.

The French stalwart had earlier led Real Madrid to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, a feat that would go down as one of the most memorable ever in the sport and something that is less likely to get repeated. Zidane for long has been linked to a move to PSG as their head coach.

