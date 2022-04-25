Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan believes IPL has witnessed several finishers but MS Dhoni's status is second to none because the former India captain has been the face of this league since its inception.

Chennai Super Kings senior cricketer MS Dhoni's name is on everyone's lips after his match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians. With his performances in the most exciting season of IPL, Dhoni is proving why he's regarded as the ultimate finisher in the tournament.

Speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Pathan said: "MS Dhoni is the greatest finisher in the history of IPL. Year after year, someone else has been joining this list but no one has been able to displace Dhoni. He is the identity of this league, its true ambassador. MSD and AB de Villiers have been the biggest finishers in the history of IPL, but Dhoni is at the forefront of it."

"He is the greatest. If we talk about this season, it is pertinent to mention the names of Rahul Tewatia, Dinesh Karthik, Shimron Hetmyer because they have been finishing the games continuously for their teams. But when it comes to the ultimate finisher, obviously only one name will come to the mind and that is Dhoni's," he added.

Pathan also claimed that despite languishing at the bottom half of the points table, no team can still take Chennai Super Kings lightly as the defending champions know how to win games from the worst of situations.

He said, "No team can make the mistake of underestimating CSK. This is a team which knows how to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. This team has done it many a time and that is why it has always been the most dangerous of sides in the history of the league."

Chennai Super Kings will next clash with Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Punjab is currently stationed in the eighth position of the points table, just one win superior of the Super Kings while for Jadeja and his men, it has only been two wins from the 7 games that they have played, one of their worst records in an IPL campaign. (ANI)

