Lahore [Pakistan], April 17 (ANI): Pakistan sealed their berth in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup to be held in India following their win over Thailand in the qualifiers at Lahore on Thursday.

This was the fourth straight win for the qualifier tournament hosts at home, as per the ICC.

The tournament will feature Australia, India, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, England and Pakistan, with one more spot that will be decided over the coming days in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Fatima Sana's side began with a feisty win against Ireland, overcoming the European side by 38 runs. This was followed by a confident chase against Scotland in a rain-affected encounter, which Pakistan took home by six wickets. Their finest came against Hayley Matthews' West Indies, who were undone in a low-scoring chase by 65 runs.

Finally, completing the sequence Pakistan bested Thailand by 87 runs to take home the first of the two qualifying spots available. Fatima (62 in 59 balls, with six fours and a six) and Sidra Amin (80 in 105 balls, with nine fours) helped Pakistan post 205/6 in their 50 overs. Fatima (3/39) produced an all-round effort as no batter from Thailand could touch the 20-run mark.

Thailand was bundled out for 118 runs in 34.4 overs, with Rameen Shamim (3/18) and Nashra Sandhu (3/19) also producing spectacular bowling performances. Fatima's all-round performance earned her the 'Player of the Match' award.

Pakistan take on Bangladesh in their final game of the Qualifier on Saturday, April 19. They have a chance of topping the event if they manage to secure a win in the final game. (ANI)

