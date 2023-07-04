Karachi, Jul 4 (PTI) Pakistan captain Babar Azam has refused to wear and endorse the logo of a betting firm during the upcoming Lanka Premier League, even as betting companies sponsor many franchises of the Pakistan Super League.

A source close to the player said that Babar had incorporated a clause that he wouldn't be involved in the promotion of betting firms when he signed a deal to play in the LPL this year.

"Most of the Pakistani players are telling franchise owners and league organizers they don't want to be associated with wearing logos and endorsing them if they belong to any betting company including through surrogate advertising," the source said.

Previously senior player Mohammad Rizwan had refused to wear a logo of a betting company in the Pakistan Super League.

The irony is that while some of the Pakistani players are taking a stance on surrogate advertising by betting companies, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and some of its PSL franchises were sponsored by betting companies in the league's last edition, with the players wearing the logos of such firms on their jerseys.

One of the PCB's main sponsors in the PSL and during a recent home series has been a betting website which used surrogate advertising to promote its platform.

But the source said Babar had said "a flat no" to the Colombo Strikers franchise which signed an agreement with him for the Lanka Premier League.

Babar is set to lead the Colombo Strikers in the LPL, scheduled to be held from July 30 to August 22.

Babar is expected to stay back in Sri Lanka after a two-test series and lead the Colombo franchise.

