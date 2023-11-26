Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh minister Narendra Kashyap visited Indian speedster Mohammed Shami's residence in Amroha on Sunday.

The UP minister met the highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup 2023 for his extraordinary achievement at the prestigious tournament.

While speaking to ANI, Kashyap praised Shami and said that he has written a new history in the cricket field.

He further added that the whole country is proud after seeing the Indian pacer's performance at the ODI World Cup 2023.

He also hailed the pacer for his seven-wicket haul against New Zealand in the semi-final match of the recently concluded ODI World Cup.

"Mohammed Shami has written a new history in cricket. The whole country is proud of his achievements. Today I came here on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government to congratulate him. The whole state has seen Shami's bowling performance against New Zealand in the semi-final and we are proud of his seven-wicket haul," Narendra Kashyap told ANI.

The pacer, who has been rested for the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia, is likely to be picked for the South Africa tour.

In a remarkable campaign that ended in the disappointment of the hosts finishing runners-up behind champions Australia, Shami took 24 wickets.

The hosts, who went unbeaten in 10 matches preceding the final, came unstuck in the championship clash against the 'Baggy Greens'.

His wickets came in just seven matches at an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20, with the best being 7/57 against New Zealand in the semi-final.

He picked up three five-fors in the tournament, breaking several bowling records.

In the final, India struggled on a tough batting surface after Australia elected to field first. Laboured fifties from KL Rahul (66) and Virat Kohli (54) took India to 240 for the loss of all 10 wickets in their 50 overs.

Chasing 241, Travis Head (137) and Marnus Labuschagne (58*) guided Australia to their sixth WC title at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. (ANI)

