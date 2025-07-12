Bengaluru, Jul 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Simran and Preeti Pal were the standout performers on the final day of the 7th Indian Open Para Athletics Championship, bagging the women's 200m gold in the T12 and T35 categories here on Saturday.

Simran clocked an excellent time of 24.80 seconds to win her event and she was followed by Damor Tejal of Gujarat, who claimed silver with 25.80 seconds, and Odisha's Janaki Oram, who took bronze in 30.00 seconds.

Later Preeti joined her state-mate with gold in the T35 section, stopping the clock at 31.40 seconds.

Avani from Haryana won silver with 44.20 seconds, and Sunetra from Rajasthan clinched bronze with a time of 58.50 seconds.

In the men's Club Throw (F32 and F51), Haryana's Dharambir claimed gold with a best of 30.37 meters, edging past Pranav Soorma and Amit Kumar, who completed a clean sweep for the state.

In the men's Discus Throw F37, Haryana's Haney threw a stunning 53.81 meters for gold, while Bhavishay (Haryana) and Boby (Delhi) completed the podium.

Arunachal Pradesh's Tingong Wangpan Nokkai won the men's 200m T35 in 27.80 seconds, just ahead of Vinay from Haryana and Abhishek Babasa Jadhav of Maharashtra.

In the men's long jump T42 & T63, Rajasthan's Mahendra Gurjar took gold with a leap of 5.73 meters, while Solairaj Dharamraj of SSCB soared to 7.32 meters to win the T44 & T64 division.

Closing out the day, Odisha's Jayanti Behera blazed through the women's 200m T37, T46 & T47, winning gold in 27.90 seconds. Bhavani Valasamgari (Andhra Pradesh) won silver in 29.30 seconds, and Mafi from Haryana took bronze in 31.10 seconds.

