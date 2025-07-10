Sports News | US International Damion Downs Joins Southampton in Time for Wrexham Opener

Southampton, Jul 10 (AP) U.S. international Damion Downs has joined Southampton from Cologne on a four-year deal.

The 21-year-old striker, who played at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, scored 10 goals and set up five more to help Cologne to Bundesliga promotion by winning the German second division last season.

Southampton was relegated from the Premier League last season in England and will host high-profile Wrexham in its opening game of the second-tier Championship on Aug. 9.

“Everybody plays football to win titles. To win my first title at 20 last year was a great feeling, and I hope to repeat it again this year,” Downs said on Southampton's website.

German soccer magazine Kicker reported Southampton was paying up to 10 million euros ($11.7 million) for the American player. (AP) AM

