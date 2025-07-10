IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: India made a rousing comeback in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, by winning the IND vs ENG 2nd Test, and drawing the series 1-1 level against England. Both the Indian national cricket team and the England national cricket team will now shift to Lord's for the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025, which will begin today (July 10) and commence at 03:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 match DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs England 2025 Test series in India, but will IND vs ENG be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on the Doordarshan Network? Scroll down to find out the IND vs ENG viewing option. When is IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs England Match Preview.

Thanks to a historic performance from Shubman Gill and a stellar bowling show by Akash Deep, India managed to overpower England, who were riding on the high of the Leeds Test. India's premier bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, will be back for India for the Lord's encounter. England, too, have brought back Jofra Archer in the XI after four years for the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025, indicating how high the stakes are after two Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 Tests.

Is IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the India vs England Test series 2025 and it will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV, etc. The IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 live telecast viewing option will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. Interestingly, IND vs ENG live streaming online will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2025 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).