Lyon (France), Jul 4 (AP) U.S. midfielder Korbin Albert has joined Lyon from Paris Sain-Germain on a three-season deal until the end of June 2028.

Albert joined PSG in 2022. She played 71 matches in all competitions and scored nine goals for the Parisian club.

Also Read | Highest Test Scores In An Innings: From Brian Lara To David Warner, A Look at Top 10 Highest Individual Scores in History of Longest Format of Cricket.

Albert has made 26 appearances for the United States. She was part of the team which won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics last year. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)