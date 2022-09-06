New York [US], September 6 (ANI): Jannik Sinner of Italy advanced to the US Open quarter-finals on Monday after defeating Ilya Ivashka in a five-set thriller.

The 21-year-old Italian registered a rollercoaster five-set win over Ilya Ivashka 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Sinner fired 14 double faults and put just 46 per cent of first serves into play. Sinner dominated Ivashka early in the opening set, converting all three break points and soaking Ivashka's pace with rock-solid defence as he claimed five of Ivashka's first six service games.

Ivashka's powerful forehand troubled Sinner as the match progressed, and with 55 unforced errors from the Italian, almost proved the undoing of the 11th seed.

"Today I was struggling, I was not playing my best. But in the fifth set, I tried to dig deep and I'm very happy to be in the next round," ATP.com quoted Sinner as saying.

The 11th seed Jannik Sinner will be up against Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals clash.

It is the first time in tournament history (since 1881) that two Italian men- Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner-have reached the quarter-finals in the same year. Sinner and Berrettini also reached the Australian Open quarter-finals together in January. (ANI)

