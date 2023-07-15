Washington [US], July 15 (ANI): Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the semifinals of the ongoing US Open badminton tournament on Friday.

Sen, who had recently won the Canada Open, defeated compatriot Sankar Muthusamy 21-10, 21-17 in two straight games in the quarterfinals. Sen was at his most dominant, clinching the first set effortlessly. While Sankar showed some fight in the second set, it was still not enough to deny the Commonwealth Games champion his semifinal spot.

In the semifinals, Sen will face Li Shi Feng, a world number seven player.

On the other hand, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu continued her patchy form this season, losing to Gao Fang Jie in the quarters.

Sindhu, who had slipped down to number 15 in Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings recently, lost the match 22-20, 21-13. The World number 36 had to fight really hard to win in the first game but won the second game easily.

The US Open tournament started on July 11 and will go on till Sunday. (ANI)

