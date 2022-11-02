Chicago, Nov 2 (AP) The United States will start preparations for the 2026 World Cup with exhibitions against Serbia and Colombia in the Los Angeles area in January.

The US will play Serbia on Jan. 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles and meet Colombia three days later in Carson, California, the US Soccer Federation said on Wednesday.

The matches are not on FIFA international dates, which means most Europe-based players will not be available. The US roster will include players from Major League Soccer teams preparing for the season.

Europe-based players will return for CONCACAF Nations League matches at Grenada on March 24 and at home against El Salvador three days later. The biggest event on next year's schedule is the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which starts June 26 and ends on July 16 at Inglewood, California.

After hosting the 1994 World Cup, the US co-hosts the 2026 tournament with Canada and Mexico.

The US opens this year's World Cup in Qatar against Wales on November 21, plays England in a Black Friday matchup four days later and closes group play on November 29 against Iran. AP

