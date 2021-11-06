Dubai [UAE], November 6 (ANI): India spinner Ravindra Jadeja said that he used a simple basic plan against Scotland and his focus was on just bowling in good areas.

India's attack combined brilliantly to restrict Scotland to 85 all out. Jadeja returned with three wickets, and the Scotland batters had no answers to what the spinner was throwing at them.

"My role was the same. I look to take wickets in middle overs, and whenever I get an opportunity try and bowl like how I used to bowl. Just because we are playing against Scotland we used a simple basic plan," said Jadeja during the virtual post-match press conference.

Chasing 86, India got off to a firing start as the openers registered the fastest team fifty of the ongoing tournament.

India needed to chase 86 runs in 7.1 overs to better their net-run rate from Afghanistan but the Kohli-led side did the needful in 6.3 overs.

"I think the way we look to bowl in good areas because the ball was gripping, the old ball was turning, the old ball was spinning. So I think the key was to bowl in the right areas as a spinner, as a fast-bowler, so yeah, we were looking to bowl in good areas and this wicket was doing the job," he added.

Having registered a thumping win, Kohli and boys will now be keeping an eye on New Zealand vs Afghanistan match on Sunday. (ANI)

