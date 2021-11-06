The Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will welcome the game between Australia and West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2021. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the right captain and vice-captain for the team. But before that let’s have a quick look at the preview of the match. Both teams have had quite contrasting fortunes in the T20 World Cup 2021. Australia has been upbeat in the tournament so far. They have won three matches out of four. AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Australia vs West Indies, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The team is placed on number two of the Group 1 points table. Whereas West Indies, on the other hand, has just managed to win one game from all the four matches played by them. They currently stand at number five of the Group B points table. Australia will leave no stone unturned to win this fixture as they are running in close competition with South Africa who is also looking to seal a spot in the semi-finals. Let’s have a look at the vice-captain and captain of the side.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: David Warner

David Warner is truly labelled to be one of the best batsmen in Australia. He might have been performing in patches for the team and could have garnered the attention of critics but, but surely once he gets going, Warner is simply unstoppable. The left-hander has scored 98 runs so far in the tournament.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Evin Lewis

Having smacked 78 runs so far in the tournament, Evin Lewis is surely one of the strongest hitters on the team. He opens for the West Indies and all eyes will be on him to give a good start to West Indies.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul

